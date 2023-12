(WSYR-TV) — The goal is making spirits bright and two of the brightest voices in Central New York are leading the way. Letizia Pinkel will be there with her Z Band, and with her friend Joanna Jewett. They’ll play Sunday, December 17 at Daniella’s Seafood and Pasta House from 4pm-7pm. There is free admission with a donation of “comfort and joy” – new or nearly-new hats, coats, mittens, blanket, etc…