Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Returns To Downtown Syracuse

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and gets ready to see a whole lot of pink Downtown.

This year the walk is back downtown for an in-person event. To eliminate large crowds, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society Robert Elinskas says, “we’re doing a rolling start this year as opposed to a big opening ceremony.”

The walk will begin at Clinton Square and proceed approximately a mile and a half through downtown. The walk will be held rain or shine is open to all ages and abilities.

The American Cancer Society’s “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” presented by Upstate Cancer Center kicks off Sunday, October 17th at Clinton Square in Downtown Syracuse. Registration begins at 9 am and the walk starts at 10 am. Online registration is strongly encouraged.

For more information, you can visit MakingStridesWalk.org/Syracuse.