(WSYR-TV) — Breast cancer affects so many families in this region, and the American Cancer Society is trying to meet that problem head on, one stride at a time.

For more than two decades, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer has united communities in the fight against breast cancer.

This Sunday is the chance for Central New Yorkers to participate in the walk to give back. After last year’s successful return to Clinton Square, Robert Elinskas and the Cancer Society are looking to build upon that success.

All registration fees and other funds will support the American Cancer Society in their continued research of breast cancer, education efforts, as well as patient service programs that provide rides to appointments and other accommodations.

Making Strides is a large supportive group, hosting many walks and events around the country. The event is complete with food trucks, live music, a pink merchandise tent, a kids zone, and a survivor’s tent for those who have won their battle against breast cancer.

Registration for the walk is at 8:30 a.m. The walk itself begins at 10 a.m. at Clinton Square in Downtown Syracuse. The event is about a 2.5 mile walk downtown and it’s open to all ages and families.

To learn more, check out Cancer.org.