(WSYR-TV) — Sometimes we have Melissa in the kitchen to help us celebrate a holiday or a special theme, but other it’s nice to have her in the kitchen just because we like her recipes. Today is one of those “just because” days, and Melissa joined Bridge Street with a new recipe for stuffed shells.

Melissa featured Lagana Cerrillo sauce in the dish, which is a locally-made sauce. You can find out more about their sauce by heading to their website at laganacerrillo.com.

Here is the full recipe for the stuffed shells:

Ingredients:

12 oz Shells

4 Cups (2lbs Ricotta)

3/4 Cup grated parmesan cheese

3 eggs

1 tbsp parsley

3/4 tsp oregano

3/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp pepper

3 cups of sauce (28 oz)

Instructions:

Cook pasta and let it cool

Combine: ricotta, mozzarella, parm cheese, eggs, parsley, oregano, salt and pepper together

Pour a thin layer of sauce into baking dish

Fill shells with cheese mixture and place in the dish

Cover with foil

Cook 350 for 35 minutes

Enjoy!