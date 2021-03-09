Making The Most Of Family Meal Time

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been forced to stay together at home.

While it might have been challenging, the time together also meant eating meals together and Psychotherapist & Author Lori Gottlieb says that’s been beneficial to many families.

A new report from The National Pork Board finds that 86% of respondents say they’ll continue eating together once the pandemic is over, and 71% of teens say they consider catching up and spending time with family members as the best part of family dinners.

Gottlieb says being together often begins before sitting down to eat. She highlights comments from survey respondents who say they’ve especially enjoyed prepping and cooking meals together with family members and trying new recipes.

Click here to find great recipes with pork that you can make with your family.