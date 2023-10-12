(WSYR-TV) — It’s always a great day when our resident chef is in the kitchen. Melissa Thorne is cooking up a fall dish, one Iris suggested she try: pumpkin chili.
Ingredients:
- lean ground turkey – you can also use 93% lean ground turkey or use ground chicken instead
- onions and garlic – I always saute these before adding to the slow cooker for best results
- cumin, chili powder, bay leaves and oregano – the perfect spices for white turkey chili
- canned white beans – white northern or navy beans work
- pumpkin puree – canned or homemade is fine
- canned chopped green chile – a pantry staple, adds great flavor
- chicken broth – you can use low sodium, bone broth or veggie broth
- If you want more kick add chipotle chili powder which will also give it a smokey flavor.
- Make this on the stove in a heavy pot or dutch oven and simmer on low about 1 hour, stirring.
- Refrigerate up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.
Slow cooker:
- Heat a large skillet over high heat and lightly spray with oil.
- Add meat and cook, breaking it up until white, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the crock pot.
- Add oil to the skillet, then onions, garlic, sauté about 3 – 4 minutes; add cumin and sauté another minute. Transfer to crock pot.
- Add beans, pumpkin puree, green chilis, broth, chili powder, oregano, and bay leaves. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
- Remove bay leaves and adjust seasoning to taste before serving. Enjoy!
Instant Pot:
- Press saute and lightly spray with oil. Add meat and cook, breaking it up until white, about 5 minutes. Set aside.
- Add oil to the saute pan, then onions, garlic, sauté about 3 – 4 minutes; add cumin and sauté another minute. Return meat to the pot.
- Add the beans, pumpkin puree, green chilis, broth, chili powder, oregano, and bay leaves.
- Cover and cook on high pressure 25 minutes. Natural release.
- Remove bay leaves and adjust seasoning to taste before serving. Enjoy!