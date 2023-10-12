(WSYR-TV) — It’s always a great day when our resident chef is in the kitchen. Melissa Thorne is cooking up a fall dish, one Iris suggested she try: pumpkin chili.

Ingredients:

  • lean ground turkey – you can also use 93% lean ground turkey or use ground chicken instead
  • onions and garlic – I always saute these before adding to the slow cooker for best results
  • cumin, chili powder, bay leaves and oregano – the perfect spices for white turkey chili
  • canned white beans – white northern or navy beans work
  • pumpkin puree – canned or homemade is fine
  • canned chopped green chile – a pantry staple, adds great flavor
  • chicken broth – you can use low sodium, bone broth or veggie broth
  • If you want more kick add chipotle chili powder which will also give it a smokey flavor.
  • Make this on the stove in a heavy pot or dutch oven and simmer on low about 1 hour, stirring.
  • Refrigerate up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Slow cooker:

  • Heat a large skillet over high heat and lightly spray with oil.
  • Add meat and cook, breaking it up until white, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the crock pot.
  • Add oil to the skillet, then onions, garlic, sauté about 3 – 4 minutes; add cumin and sauté another minute. Transfer to crock pot.
  • Add beans, pumpkin puree, green chilis, broth, chili powder, oregano, and bay leaves. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
  • Remove bay leaves and adjust seasoning to taste before serving. Enjoy!

Instant Pot:

  • Press saute and lightly spray with oil. Add meat and cook, breaking it up until white, about 5 minutes. Set aside.
  • Add oil to the saute pan, then onions, garlic, sauté about 3 – 4 minutes; add cumin and sauté another minute. Return meat to the pot.
  • Add the beans, pumpkin puree, green chilis, broth, chili powder, oregano, and bay leaves.
  • Cover and cook on high pressure 25 minutes. Natural release.
  • Remove bay leaves and adjust seasoning to taste before serving. Enjoy!