(WSYR-TV) — It’s always a great day when our resident chef is in the kitchen. Melissa Thorne is cooking up a fall dish, one Iris suggested she try: pumpkin chili.

Ingredients:

lean ground turkey – you can also use 93% lean ground turkey or use ground chicken instead

onions and garlic – I always saute these before adding to the slow cooker for best results

cumin, chili powder, bay leaves and oregano – the perfect spices for white turkey chili

canned white beans – white northern or navy beans work

pumpkin puree – canned or homemade is fine

canned chopped green chile – a pantry staple, adds great flavor

chicken broth – you can use low sodium, bone broth or veggie broth

If you want more kick add chipotle chili powder which will also give it a smokey flavor.

Make this on the stove in a heavy pot or dutch oven and simmer on low about 1 hour, stirring.

Refrigerate up to 4 days or freeze for up to 3 months.

Slow cooker:

Heat a large skillet over high heat and lightly spray with oil.

Add meat and cook, breaking it up until white, about 5 minutes. Transfer to the crock pot.

Add oil to the skillet, then onions, garlic, sauté about 3 – 4 minutes; add cumin and sauté another minute. Transfer to crock pot.

Add beans, pumpkin puree, green chilis, broth, chili powder, oregano, and bay leaves. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.

Remove bay leaves and adjust seasoning to taste before serving. Enjoy!

Instant Pot: