Mandana Inn Reopens For Business in Skaneateles

A popular Skaneateles restaurant that was forced to close its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic is once again back open for business.

It’s been a tough few years for Mandana Inn Owner Emily Waziak, who lost her husband and business partner in 2020. The months that followed wouldn’t prove any easier either, as COVID-19 ravaged across Central New York forcing many restaurants like her own, to close its door.

Today, nearly two years since she fed families for the last time, Emily is back open for business. The decision to reopen didn’t come easy though. The Mandana Inn, which is rich in history and has been around since the Civil War, has welcomed visitors for years. Finding the right people to help support their vision and keep the restaurant running was key and Emily says she thinks she’s found that in her staff and support.

Emily’s daughter, Lauren Fedyshyn has also been a driving force to continue the tradition. She says she’s proud of how far her mom has come and even despite the challenges they’ve endured, that they’re happy to continue to move forward.

“With everything that we’ve gone through and the pandemic, being able to get yourself back out in the community and go to a restaurant that’s been such a staple in Skaneateles is huge for people in general,” Lauren says. “My mom has such a huge following throughout Skaneateles and different communities and there were so many people that were there to support her … and it’s obviously a very trying time but we’ve had some amazing weeks and we have so much more to look forward to going into the future.”

Diners can expect some of the menu’s popular staples and homemade family recipes too. Emily says to look out for some new items and a new drink menu as well.

Mandanna Inn is located at 1937 West Lake Road in Skaneateles. They’re open for dinner Monday, Thursday and Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To learn more, visit MandanaInnSkaneateles.com.