Manic Monday! At Witty Wicks In Camillus

The staff at Witty Wicks Candles & Gift Shop always has fun things happening in-store, and especially on the third Monday of each month, when they host Manic Monday!

Store owner Aubry Panek and Retail Manager Cassie McNeill say on this day, Witty Wicks offers many products on-sale. Watch the above video to check out all their Manic Monday! deals for August, which are available only on Monday, August 16.

Witty Wicks sells candles, home decor, dishes, products for home entertaining, apparel, gifts for men, and much more.

The store is located at Township 5 in Camillus. It’s open 10am to 7pm Monday through Saturday, and 11am to 5pm Sunday.

Call the store to purchase items seen in the above video (if they’re still available) at 315-672-3110.

Click here to visit the Witty Wicks website to learn more about the store and shop online.