(WSYR-TV) — The Manlius Public Library has created a safe space for the entire community to ‘Paws and Relax.’

The program began in late April for teens and has since expanded to include anyone within the community, Librarian Lorie Finger says. The program is part of a series of drop-in stress relief opportunities and it’s put on in conjunction with Pet Partners of CNY.

Due Gilberti is with Pet Partners of CNY and she says that all of the dogs are trained therapy dogs with a different dog joining the group each week. Sue hopes that given the recent events in Buffalo and Uvalde, the therapy dogs provide comfort and solace to those who may need it here at home.

Paws and Relax happens every Wednesday from 3:45 to 5:15 p.m. in the teen room at the Manlius Public Library. No pre-registration is required and all ages are welcome. To learn more, visit ManliusLibrary.org.