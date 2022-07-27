(WSYR-TV) — For those with a sweet tooth, it can be hard to limit sugar intake and still satisfy cravings. This is where registered dietician Kelly Springer’s trick comes in: maple syrup!

Believe it or not, Wanish Sugar Bush Maple Syrup was started by a fifteen-year-old boy in Wisconsin. Despite the fact that it’s three times sweeter than sugar, natural maple syrup actually contains a considerable number of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can help with healthy eating habits.

Kelly shares a hidden gem of a meal you can sweeten with maple syrup: waffles and lasagna! While lasagna and maple syrup sound like an odd pairing, Kelly swears by the sweet and savory combo.

Not all maple syrup is created equal. When choosing your syrup, you want to make sure there aren’t any extra ingredients or sugars. Pure maple syrup is the way to go.

To find out more on these healthy alternatives, visit KellysChoice.org.