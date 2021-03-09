Maple Weekend Is Happening All Month at Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company

If you are looking for something sweet to do this month, you can enjoy Maple Weekend every Saturday and Sunday at Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company during the month of March.

Founded in 1977, Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company was acquired by Michael Spicer in 2019. Now serving as the company’s President, the Hamiliton College senior is now in his final semester and is balancing the business along with school work.

This year Cedarvale is hosting a breakfast during its annual Maple Weekend event. Free tours will be available following COVID-19 guidelines to learn how maple syrup is made.

Cedarvale Maple Syrup Company’s Maple Weekend will be happening every Saturday and Sunday during March. They will be open from 9am-4pm and breakfast will be served from 9am-1pm.

For more information you can visit CedarvaleMaple.com.