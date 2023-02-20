(WSYR-TV) — Now that the Oscar nominations are out, movie fans are scrambling to see as many nominated films as they can. The Movie Tavern Syracuse in Camillus can help you catch all of this year’s nominees. Greg Marcus is the CEO of Marcus Corporation. If you are a regular visitor to the Movie Tavern Syracuse in Camillus, you might recognize him from his appearances on the big screen.

Movie Taverns are rolling out the red carpet with a new way to experience this year’s nominees. It’s called the Marcus Best Picture passport. This electronic passport gives the moviegoer the most flexible and convenient way to experience this year’s Best Picture film series playing at 30 Marcus Theatres and Movie Taverns from Feb. 24 through March 12.

With the Best Picture passport, a guest can make one $40 purchase and receive an electronic ticket to each of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture and the anthology films for Best Animated Short and Live Action Short.

Moviegoers can purchase 9 of the 10 Best Picture films and the anthologies for Animated and Live Action Shorts individually for $5 at locations participating in the film series from February 24 through March 12. Standard pricing applies for individual admission to “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

To purchase the Best Picture passport, visit MarcusTheatres.com.