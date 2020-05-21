Mark Doyle Talks About His Quarantine Solo Sessions

Interactive Maps

The pandemic has closed concert halls and music stages, but you can’t stop the creative spirit.  When the lockdown came in mid-March, many musicians took their act to the internet, looking for new ways to connect with their fans.  SAMMY Hall of Famer Mark Doyle played night after night for 24 nights, creating what he came to call his “Quarantine Solo Sessions” on his Facebook page. 

They were intimate performances from his home, featuring everything from early Stones and Beatles songs to the music of the Muppets.  He was looking for nostalgic favorites, all to bring a little comfort to folks in unsettled times. 

He’s now collected the 24 tracks in a new CD, which he’s offering for sale on his website, MarkDoyle.com.  He talked with Sistina and TeNesha about the music and where he sees the live music scene heading as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

