(WSYR-TV) — What would Valentine’s Day be without a romantic, delicious meal enjoyed by you and your partner? Melissa, Kate and Erik make “marry-me” chicken on this day of love.

Ingredients

1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

extra-virgin olive oil 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

boneless, skinless chicken breasts Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

2 cloves garlic, minced

cloves garlic, minced 1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves

fresh thyme leaves 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

crushed red pepper flakes 3/4 c. low-sodium chicken broth

low-sodium chicken broth 1/2 c. heavy cream

heavy cream 1/2 c. chopped sun-dried tomatoes

chopped sun-dried tomatoes 1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan

freshly grated Parmesan Freshly torn basil, for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 375°. In a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season chicken generously with salt and pepper and sear until golden, 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate and pour off half the fat from skillet. Return skillet to medium heat and add garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes. Cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then stir in broth, heavy cream, sun-dried tomatoes, and Parmesan and season with more salt. Bring to a simmer, then return chicken to skillet. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until chicken is cooked through (and juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife), 10 to 12 minutes. Garnish with basil and serve.

Find the full recipe page here.