(WSYR-TV) — What would Valentine’s Day be without a romantic, delicious meal enjoyed by you and your partner? Melissa, Kate and Erik make “marry-me” chicken on this day of love.

Ingredients

  • 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
  • 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  • 3/4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
  • 1/2 c. heavy cream
  • 1/2 c. chopped sun-dried tomatoes
  • 1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan
  • Freshly torn basil, for serving

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375°. In a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season chicken generously with salt and pepper and sear until golden, 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate and pour off half the fat from skillet.
  2. Return skillet to medium heat and add garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes. Cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then stir in broth, heavy cream, sun-dried tomatoes, and Parmesan and season with more salt. Bring to a simmer, then return chicken to skillet.
  3. Transfer skillet to oven and bake until chicken is cooked through (and juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife), 10 to 12 minutes.
  4. Garnish with basil and serve.

Find the full recipe page here.