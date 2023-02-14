(WSYR-TV) — What would Valentine’s Day be without a romantic, delicious meal enjoyed by you and your partner? Melissa, Kate and Erik make “marry-me” chicken on this day of love.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp. fresh thyme leaves
- 1 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 3/4 c. low-sodium chicken broth
- 1/2 c. heavy cream
- 1/2 c. chopped sun-dried tomatoes
- 1/4 c. freshly grated Parmesan
- Freshly torn basil, for serving
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375°. In a large oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat, heat oil. Season chicken generously with salt and pepper and sear until golden, 5 minutes per side. Transfer chicken to a plate and pour off half the fat from skillet.
- Return skillet to medium heat and add garlic, thyme, and red pepper flakes. Cook until fragrant, 1 minute, then stir in broth, heavy cream, sun-dried tomatoes, and Parmesan and season with more salt. Bring to a simmer, then return chicken to skillet.
- Transfer skillet to oven and bake until chicken is cooked through (and juices run clear when chicken is pierced with a knife), 10 to 12 minutes.
- Garnish with basil and serve.
Find the full recipe page here.