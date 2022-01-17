Martin Luther King III to speak at virtual SU MLK celebration

Syracuse University’s annual tribute to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., pre-dates the federal MLK Holiday. Covid has again forced the celebration to move online, but it has allowed SU to secure a notable headliner. The University has announced that the civil rights activist’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, will be the featured speaker for the 37th annual celebration. The dean of Hendricks Chapel, Rev. Brian Konkol, and student event organizer David Barbier, Jr., tell us the fully online event is scheduled for Sunday, January 30th, beginning at 7:00PM ET. It will offer American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation and captioning, and will be available to viewers across the internet.

Rev. Konkol says the event will also serve as a tribute to the man who twice brought Dr. King to the SU campus to speak. Charles V. Willie, the noted sociologist and longtime professor and department head in the Maxwell School of Citizenship, was a classmate of Dr. King at Morehouse College. Willie died last week at the age of 94.

You can get more information about the event at mlk.syr.edu. And to request accommodations, you can contact Hendricks Chapel at chapel@syr.edu or 315-443-2901.