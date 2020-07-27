Master Your Makeup Routine With Some Help From The Color Wheel

The colors of the rainbow and your face have a lot more in common than you think and Makeup Artist Christy Monti says that the color wheel can help you when picking out your next palette.
Monti shares her tips when trying to tackle the perfect shade for your eyes, lips and skin and can help you too. To learn more about how she can help you, visit MontiMakeup.com.
