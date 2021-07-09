Matthew 25 Farm Hosting Annual Harvest Golf Tournament

The Matthew 25 Farm started thirteen years ago to ensure that no one in Central New York goes with fresh produce.

Since then, they’ve grown, harvested, and distributed the produce to the community with the help of volunteers. Farm Manager Rick Rarick tells us they’re interested in teaching everyone of all ages how to farm or grow a garden.

Later this month they are hosting their Annual Harvest Golf Tournament to raise money for the farm. Co-chair Chloe Blaisdell says this event is their biggest fundraiser and takes a lot of work. The golf tournament is happening on July 31 at the Sunset Ridge Golf Club in Marcellus. Individual tickets are $90, and foursome tickets are $360 if you register by July 24th.

If you would like to sign up or become a sponsor you can visit Matthew25Farm.com.