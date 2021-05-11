May is American Stroke Month and while we are currently dealing with COVID-19, stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in America.

Kristy Smorol, Communications Director at the local American Stroke Association stresses that time is truly of the essence when a stroke is happening. A stroke is really an interruption of the blood flow in the brain, so that can be a blood clot that is blocking the blood flow to the brain.

Strokes can happen to anyone at any age and are risk factors such as advancing age, heredity and blood pressure. Smorol says that 80% of strokes can be prevented with introducing healthy lifestyle habits.

Women can face unique stroke risks with different health issues throughout a woman’s like, including birth control, pregnancy, and menopause. The American Stroke Association has introduced a social media campaign directed specifically toward women to take care of their health and track their blood pressure.

If you think someone is having a stroke, think F.A.S.T. to spot signs and to know when to get help:

– (F) Face drooping

– (A) Arm weakness

– (S) Speech difficulty

– (T) Time to call 911

To learn more you can visit stroke.org.