Mayor Ben Walsh Says “We’ve got a long way to go”

With over a month into social distancing regulations nation-wide, many wonder if these precautions are working, and if we will ever be normal again. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is encouraging people to keep it up, as the city is hinting at some improvements.

After a briefing with the Upstate University Hospital team, Walsh says now is the time to keep going. “There are some encouraging numbers that show that what we’re doing is working,” he says. “That doesn’t mean that we’re close to being out of the woods yet. We still have a long way to go,” he added.

Although many facilities have been closed, including tennis and basketball courts, Walsh says it’s still okay to be outside as long as people practice social distancing. “We’ve kept our parks open…we want people to be able to get outside and get some fresh air,” he adds.

The city has also kicked off the City of Syracuse Thank You campaign, a platform that Walsh says aims to show appreciation to first responders, sanitation workers, teachers, and others on the frontlines. “Without their work, we wouldn’t be able to continue living our lives.”