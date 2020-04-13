Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Mayor Ben Walsh Says “We’ve got a long way to go”

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

With over a month into social distancing regulations nation-wide, many wonder if these precautions are working, and if we will ever be normal again. Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh is encouraging people to keep it up, as the city is hinting at some improvements.

After a briefing with the Upstate University Hospital team, Walsh says now is the time to keep going. “There are some encouraging numbers that show that what we’re doing is working,” he says. “That doesn’t mean that we’re close to being out of the woods yet. We still have a long way to go,” he added.

Although many facilities have been closed, including tennis and basketball courts, Walsh says it’s still okay to be outside as long as people practice social distancing. “We’ve kept our parks open…we want people to be able to get outside and get some fresh air,” he adds.

The city has also kicked off the City of Syracuse Thank You campaign, a platform that Walsh says aims to show appreciation to first responders, sanitation workers, teachers, and others on the frontlines. “Without their work, we wouldn’t be able to continue living our lives.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

On March 12, 2020, the NCAA canceled its 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament.  Consequently, and as provided for in the Station’s Basketball Madness Official Rules and due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station (and Nexstar Media Group, Inc.), both the national and local market Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contests have been canceled. No new entries will be accepted and any previously submitted entries will be deleted within five (5) business days.

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected