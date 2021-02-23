McClurg Home Remodeling Looking For Carpenters

Nearly one year ago, it was ‘our home.’ Today, it may also be known as our office, the kids’ classroom and a lot more. With so much more time spent in our own environments, families are looking to meet those changing needs and add value to their property.

McClurg Home Remodeling says that business is booming, with so many investing in their homes. From bathrooms to kitchen renovations and everything in between, now more than ever, the local remodeling company is also looking to add experienced lead carpenters to their team.

If you have five years or more of carpentry experience and teamwork, collaboration and communication are high priorities for you, you might have what it takes. McClurg’s business has been growing for forty years and they offer a comprehensive benefits package.

Learn more online at McClurgTeam.com and connect with them on Facebook at McClurg Team.

