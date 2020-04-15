McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center Celebrating GO BLUE 4 KIDS MONTH Amid COVID-19

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month and Go Blue 4 Kids month. Local child advocacy center McMahon Ryan has adjusted their events, due to the limitations caused by COVID-19, in an effort to still take action against child abuse and human trafficking. They are now hosting a virtual Step Up 4 Kids run and moved the date of their Pinwheel Ball.

Since the start of the health pandemic the topic of unreported child abuse has been on the forefront. The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center has seen a drop in calls since schools have closed. Executive Director, Colleen Merced, said reports normally come in from teachers and principals. If child abuse is suspected, Merced encouraged the community to call their office or 911.

For more information on how you can support the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center visit mcmahonryan.org or call 315-701-2985.