McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center ‘Kickoff 4 Kids’ Fundraiser Goes Online

No matter what the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center never stops helping kids and to bring an end to child abuse in our community.

Even during a pandemic, their annual fundraiser, ‘Kickoff 4 Kids’ will continue virtually. In it’s eighth year of the campaign they’ve need to get creative and will be offering Coupon Books to support local particapting businesses. There will also be a Virtual Auction starting Monday, October 26th through Thursday, October 29th.

You can purchase a Coupon Book here and for more information on how you can support the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center visit McMahonRyan.org or call 315-701-2985.