McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center Observes Go Blue 4 Kids Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month and The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is raising awareness once again to take action against child abuse and human trafficking.

From their Go Blue 4 Kids Annual Breakfast to the Pinwheel Ball, Executive Director Colleen Merced says they’re actively working to do what they can, even from a distance. The advocacy center is also hosting a kids fun-run and 5K, as well as their annual challenge to ‘blow someone away’ with pinwheels. Each effort is a large part of their mission, which aims to extend their reach and awareness about keeping kids safe, she adds.

Since the start of the pandemic the topic of unreported child abuse has been on the forefront. The McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center initially saw a drop in calls nearly one year ago, but Merced confirms that once schools reopened, the need tripled in Onondaga County.

If child abuse is suspected, Merced encourages the community to call their office or 911.

For more information on how you can support the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center visit mcmahonryan.org or call 315-701-2985.