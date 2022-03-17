Child abuse is a topic that many often don’t like to talk about but the reality is that child abuse is still a real problem in the world and here in Central New York. One local organization has been advocating for children for years in our community to help raise awareness and stop abuse before it happens.

April is child abuse awareness month and the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center is hosting many different events to help raise awareness here at home. Colleen Merced says the center helps approximately 1500 children and their families in any given year and there’s plenty of work to be done.

From the Go Blue 4 Kids Breakfast, to the Pinwheel Ball and Step Up 4 Kids, Erin Bates adds that there are many ways that the community can take part.

“Funds from these events are critical to the work that we’re doing. Being a small non-profit. they’re really really imperative for us to continue to operate at the level that we are,” she says.

And while much of the world was on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, child abuse cases were not and Erin adds that it’s one of the biggest reasons why fundraising is so very important.

“We’re picking up the pieces. I think just like any non-profit, COVID put a damper on the work that we were doing but we also know that COVID didn’t stop the child abuse cases from happening,” she says. “So our advocacy teams are busy trying to help our families heal, move forward and find justice.”

There are many ways that you can get involved during child abuse awareness month. The Go Blue 4 Kids Breakfast is happening on Thursday March 31st at the Ramada by Wyndham in Liverpool. The Pinwheel Ball is April 9th at the OnCenter and Step Up 4 Kids is happening April 24th at The Inner Harbor. To learn more, visit McMahonRyan.org.