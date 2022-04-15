Child abuse happens everywhere, including Central New York, and the number of cases have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people don’t like to talk about child abuse” says Dana Walk, Development Coordinator at McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center.

The agency has been helping kids and their families for more than 20 years and serves 1,400 child victims every year. Prevention and education are also big components of their work.

“Obviously, it’s a tough subject. It’s uncomfortable. So, we want to get past that stigmatism and just really promote what we’re doing in the community. We just want to get the word out to Onondaga County that there is an agency providing services in these essential services to child victims of abuse, and we need the community’s help to keep doing that.”

Every April, the Center’s Go Blue 4 Kids campaign helps raise awareness of a troubling problem.

The biggest event of the month is the Step Up 4 Kids Walk. This year, it’s happening Sunday, April 24th at the Inner Harbor in Syracuse. There is also a virtual walk for those that are not comfortable attending the in-person event.

The Center is also selling blue items, such as pinwheels, pins and bracelets. The money raised helps them with the work they do all year long. Click here to purchase items now.

“Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t know that we exist unless something horrible has happened to them or someone that they know and love” adds Walk. “So, April is kind of our month to shine and spread awareness of the great work that we’re doing for the community.”

Click here to visit McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center’s website.

To report child abuse: if a child is in immediate danger, call 911. Otherwise, call the New York State Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-342-3720.