Food insecurity among older adults is becoming a large problem and locally Meals on Wheels of Syracuse are doing their part to help.

They’ve been helping the community to administer meals to those who are unable to do so. The Meals on Wheels of Syracuse are located at 300 Burt Street in Syracuse. They’re open Monday through Friday 8:30 am-4:00 pm.

You can visit them online at Meals.org or give them a call at 315-478-5948.