(WSYR-TV) — As we all know, on Wednesday’s when we wear pink, but for the next several days we can make an exception.

That is because the musical adaptation of the popular Tina Fey movie is playing the Landmark Theatre tonight through Saturday.

Joseph Torres, who plays the role of Aaron Samuels, visited Bridge Street Tuesday to give us a sneak peak. Joseph gave his thoughts on bringing this tour to life, trying to make the production his own while honoring the original, and some of his new favorite spots in Syracuse.

Mean Girls: The Musical starts tonight and runs through Saturday. Shows begin at 7:30pm tonight through Friday, and then at 2pm and 8pm on Saturday. You can learn more at MeanGirlsOnTour.com or LandmarkTheatre.org.