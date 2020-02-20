Mechanical Pets Help Dementia patients at Upstate University Hospital

Nothing replaces the love of a real animal but for some a pet is not an option. Upstate University Hospital is taking a unique approach for patients that are diagnosed with dementia: mechanical companion pets!

The lifelike companion can reduce depression, increase social engagement and bring comfort to elderly patients. Assistant Director of Nursing, Kelly Dolan said “the pets normalize the experience of being in the hospital.” And while a mechanical pet is not ideal when it comes to the real thing Dolan adds, “The response has been wonderful.”

Dolan said the pets are a generous gift made possible by the Upstate Foundation.

For more information about mechanical pets, you visit Upstate.edu