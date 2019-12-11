MedSpa Solutions Can Help Enhance Your Appearance

MedSpa Solutions is a comprehensive non-surgical medical spa that specializes in hydro facials, Botox, body sculpting, and body massages.

Dr. Norma Cooney from MedSpa says their goal isn’t to make a person look younger or take away a person’s beauty but instead their goal is to help them feel comfortable with unwanted flaws. “We wanna make you look as beautiful as you feel inside.”

MedSpa Solutions also specializes in other cosmetic enhancements such as Invisalign and hair restoration.

MedSpa Solutions is hosting a client appreciation party on Thursday, December 11th for clients and future clientele. “This is really our chance to say thank you to our current clients and then hello to the new clients,” Dr. Norma Cooney said.

MedSpa Solutions is located at 1810 Erie Blvd E in Syracuse. They are open Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm and on weekends from 7am to 10pm. For more information visit MedSpaSolutions.com.