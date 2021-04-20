Meet The Cast Behind TruTV’s Newest Show, “Big Trick Energy”

What happens when four longtime friends who happen to be magicians start a new tv show? Well, you get “Big Trick Energy” airing on TruTv featuring magicians Chris Ramsay, Wes Barker, Eric Leclerc, and Alex Boyer.   

The foursome, who met at a magic convention years ago are content creators on social media.   “Big Trick Energy” showcases the magicians doing their tricks and other mind-blowing stunts to amaze the audience.  While the group have different strengths when it comes to magic, they are excited to work as a team for their newest endeavor. 

“Big Trick Energy” premieres this Thursday, April 22nd at 10:30pm on TruTV. For more information you can learn more by visiting TruTV.com

