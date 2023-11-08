(WSYR-TV) — A big dose of Disney magic makes its way to the Landmark Theatre Wednesday, November 8, 2023 for the first of eight shows, through Sunday, November 12.

Of course, a big part of the magic of “Aladdin” is the Genie. We were happy to welcome the man who brings the Genie to life, Marcus M. Martin.

Martin shared what this role means to him, how got started, plus much more.

This is all part of Famous Artists’ Broadway-In-Syracuse Series. Find tickets and more information online at BroadwayInSyracuse.com.