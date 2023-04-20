(WSYR-TV) — There’s new leadership at the Redhouse Arts Center – and it’s a familiar face in the arts. Franklin Fry is taking over as the new Redhouse Executive Director in early May.

Before coming to the Redhouse, he earned his bachelor’s degree in theatre and worked in stage management for a decade. Today, he talks about his career and his love for the performing arts. Fry also discusses the many programs the Redhouse hosts to bring the community together.

The Redhouse Arts Center is a nonprofit, multicultural organization dedicated to building bridges within the community through the arts. To get tickets to their next show, The Bridges of Madison County, and to learn more about them, visit TheRedhouse.org.