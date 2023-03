(WSYR-TV) — One of the newest additions to the New York State Dairy Ambassador team is a local woman by the name of Isabella Esposito. She has been selected to be a Secular Associate and will now be spending the next year promoting the Dairy Industry on a statewide level. Today she joins us to talk about her new position.



To find out more about what it’s like to be a Dairy Ambassador, visit: AmericanDairy.com.