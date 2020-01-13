Meet the people who grow your food at the Farm Share Fair

Learn about the benefits of connecting with local farmers at a new event with in the 38th annual Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York’s (NOFA-NY) winter conference. The Farm Share Fair is making its debut, thanks to the USDA’s Farmers Market Promotion Program and Wyllie Fox Farm, to help bridge the gap between farmers and consumers.

The event is an opportunity for consumers to meet local farmers and sign up for community supported agriculture (CSA) shares. A CSA allows people to buy seasonal harvest from local farmers. The transaction provides the buyer with a deep connection to their food and the people who grow it.

The cost of becoming a member of a farm exchange is affordable according to Jessi Lyons, farm coordinator at Bardy Farm. “Most shares are between about $20 and $30 a week. We have one as low as $15 a week to be a little bit more flexible for different consumers,” Lyons said.

Brady Farm, an urban farm in the city of Syracuse, offers an impressive amount of vegetables in their winter share and are planning to partner with other farms to include produce they can not grow for a more diverse selection. Their winter CSA is sold out but signup is coming soon for their 21 week summer CSA.

The Farm Share Fair will include two local chefs demonstrating how to prepare winter vegetables. Abigail Henson, chef and educator at Wyllie Fox Farm and founder of LOFO will cook at the event. Also, chef Chris Lego, son of Farmers of the Year, Lou and Merby Lego, of Elderberry Pond will also be on hand cooking.

The Farm Share Fair at the NOFA-NY Winter Conference is taking place Saturday, January 18th from 2:30pm to 5:30pm at the Oncenter, Exhibit Hall B, 411 Montgomery Street, Syracuse. It is free and open to the public.

For more information visit https://nofany-winterconference.squarespace.com/.