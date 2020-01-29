“Melt Away The Winter Blues” Fundraiser for Brain Aneurysm Awareness

1  of  2
CNY Brain Aneurysm Awareness Campaign is set to host their annual “Melt Away the Winter Blues” fundraiser. The event raises money and awareness of brain aneurisms and stroke.

Mary Cook, the fundraiser’s event coordinator, knows the importance of knowing the signs firsthand. For years she experienced headaches before she discovered she had a brain aneurysm. Cook said she was lucky. “They always say if you’re having the worst headache of your life, that is a good indication that it might be a rupture of a brain aneurysm,” said Cook. “Don’t take the chance…call 911 and get help right away.”

Musician Todd Hobin is this year’s fundraiser honoree and is a stroke survivor. Hobin suffered a stroke in 2018 and has since advocated for people to be aware of the symptoms. “It’s just this strange thing that everybody is terrified of,” said Hobin. “One out of 100 people have brain aneurysms. It’s the swelling of a blood vessel in the brain. If you have bad migraines, don’t take pills for 3 or 4 days. Get checked out by a physician.”

“Melt Away The Winter Blues” is happening Friday, February 7th from 6pm to 10pm at Pascale Catering at Drumlins. The event features dinner and dessert along with wine and spirit tastings, a silent auction, live entertainment, raffles, and door prizes. Every guest receives a complimentary bottle of wine, sponsored by Varick Winery and Country Store & Inn. Newschannel 9’s very own meteorologist, Lindsay Rachel will once again emcee the event. Tickets are $60 in advance and $70 at the door. For more information or to buy tickets visit BrainCNY.org.


