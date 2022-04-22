When Karen Salsgiver and Bonnie Strunk were looking for a way to honor the life of Karen’s late mother, they realized there was no better way than to keep her memory alive.

Madeline Salsgiver loved the library, until dementia robbed her of the joy of visiting the library. So Karen and Bonnie decided to give the Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville many of the books and puzzles and DVD’s that Madeline used at home. Their intent was to create five Memory Care Kits for other families to borrow… filled with items that would bring joy to others coping with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

With support help from the Library, those five kits have grown to 14. Coordinator for Community Engagement & Outreach Kara Conley says they’ll be available to borrow as of May 1st. They have themes, like Old Hollywood, American Landmarks, Home Sweet Home and Pets. Each kit includes books, games, puzzles, CD’s and DVD’s and other materials that often resonate with people in the throes of memory loss. They can be checked out for up to 21 days.

A public reception will celebrate the opening of the Memory Care Collection. It’s planned for Saturday, April 30th from 1:00-3:00pm at the Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville , 5110 Jamesville Road in DeWitt (near the Jamesville exit from Interstate 481.) All are welcome. And you can find out more about the Library at CLDandJ.org.