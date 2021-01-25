Men, Make Layers Work For Your Look In 3 Easy Steps

Layering can be one of the most valuable tools that anyone can use when it comes to fashion. But if the thought of mixing and matching styles sounds like a nightmare, Stylist Allison Harrison says that there are three easy steps to help you.

Harrison says that it all starts with the basics, like a good pair of jeans, khakis or slacks. Once you’ve settled on your pants, sporting a button up shirt is your next step. She also says that you can have fun with it. Colors and patterns are great for layering and can really add to a look. Her final step is simple; add a blazer, sweater, vest or fleece to change up your look without changing the entire outfit.

