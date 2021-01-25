Men, Make Layers Work For Your Look In 3 Easy Steps

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Layering can be one of the most valuable tools that anyone can use when it comes to fashion. But if the thought of mixing and matching styles sounds like a nightmare, Stylist Allison Harrison says that there are three easy steps to help you.

Harrison says that it all starts with the basics, like a good pair of jeans, khakis or slacks. Once you’ve settled on your pants, sporting a button up shirt is your next step. She also says that you can have fun with it. Colors and patterns are great for layering and can really add to a look. Her final step is simple; add a blazer, sweater, vest or fleece to change up your look without changing the entire outfit.

To learn more about how Allison can help you with your style, visit her online at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected