Men Make Sneakers With A Suit Work For You

What was once known as a fashion faux pas, is now considered on trend. Sneakers with a suit has become a creative form of expression for men and even women too. Expert Stylist Allison Harrison says pulling off the look is easy, as long as you follow along with a few simple tips.

Sneakers have come a long way and the sportier trends aren’t what they used to be, she adds. Men can find a variety of sneaker styles in canvas, street and even darker shaded shoes, and in most cases many may not even look like a typical sneaker.

Some popular brands that really nail the look are Cole Hahn, Johnston & Murphy, Steve Madden and Puma. She adds that the wide variety makes the trend easy to pull off on virtually anyone.

Because the trend has no age limit, Allison says that it’s ideal for anyone, if done right. She adds that sneakers will dress down any outfit regardless of fashion trend though, so her biggest piece of advice is to know your dress code.

