(WSYR-TV) — With hot weather ahead of us this week, shorts are a must. Co-host this week Allison Rose Harrison has all the details on how men should rock shorts this summer.

Allison noticed a rising trend of men’s shorts getting shorter, and noted not that everyone is excited about that. Her rule of thumb is men’s shorts should be around two inches above the knee.

“At longest, they should be hitting right above the top of the kneecap, not longer,” she says.

For more information on style trends, visit AllisonRoseHarrison.com.