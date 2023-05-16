(WSYR-TV) — We’ve been paying a lot of attention to mental health this month, and Oswego Health is getting ready to hold a community conversation tomorrow night at Oswego High School to open up a discussion on mental health awareness.

Among the speakers is Juliana Carter, a sophomore at C-NS High School who lives with anxiety. She’s done a lot of work on her own self-advocacy and on helping to make sure other young people are taken care of, too. She’s joined by Jamie Leszczynski of Oswego Health whose brother Ryan lost his battle and took his own life.

Mental health affects all of us, and it’s essential to openly discuss it. More than half of Americans will be diagnosed with a mental illness or disorder at some point in their lifetime.

As a part of their Mental Health Awareness initiatives throughout the month, this public awareness event was created to give teens, parents, and our communities, needed answers regarding mental health issues.

The event will be facilitated by Dan Reidenberg, Psy.D. a mental health and expert and suicide prevention speaker. It will include a panel discussion featuring teens and adults from the community.

The event is tomorrow evening. A resource fair begins at 5 p.m. and the panel discussion is at 6:30 p.m.

The event will be held at Oswego High School in their cafeteria and anyone is invited to attend.

Get more information at OswegoHealth.org/Conversation.