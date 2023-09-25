(WSYR-TV) — David Essel is an author and life coach, but many of you might not know that he was also a walk-on basketball player for the Syracuse Orange – playing for the likes of Jim Boeheim and Roy Danforth.

In his latest book, “Mental Mastery and Maximum Performance for Professional Athletes,” David gets to marry these two aspects of his life and help fellow athletes break through.

Steve Infanti sits down with Essel as they chat about the book and some great personal experiences he had on Syracuse’s campus.

To learn more, head to DavidEssel.com.