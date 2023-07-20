(WSYR-TV) — Being a single parent is difficult. Now, imagine compound that task with being in your teens. It’s a hard job whether you’re a teen mom or just a single one, but Mercy Works Synergy is here to help. Fatima Khodri, S-Gun Sumlut, and Mariah Wright joined us virtually to discuss their upcoming resource exhibition for single mothers in the Syracuse area.

Mercy Works is a non-profit organization located out of the Clarence Jordan Vision Center. They focus empowering youth and under-served individuals to improve the Syracuse community and enable them to reach their highest potential.

You can learn more about the event, which is tomorrow, at the One Group Education Center on North Clinton Street. Visit vcsyracuse.com for more information.