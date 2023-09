(WSYR-TV) — Vision changes everything. That’s the motto of Mercy Works’ Clarence Jordan Vision Center. The center, located on Syracuse’s Southside,

provides professional development, training and exposure for young people to succeed in school and beyond.

To help continue this mission, it is hosting the inaugural Mercy Works Golf Tournament on Monday, September 25th at the Lakeshore Golf & Country Club. The proceeds will benefit STEAM programs.

For more information, visit www.vcsyracuse.com/golf