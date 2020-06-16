Michael Grimm Services Can Help With Your Landscaping Needs

Most homeowners know that at some point, they need help with theirs lawns and landscaping.

Dan Deyle, the President of Michael Grimm Services, says it’s critical that homeowners look for the right credentials when looking for a landscaper. Those include professional certifications and landscapers who are members of professional associations.

“Some of the things that we’re trained through these certifications are identifying the path of your sunlight, water movement, proper plant for the area, spacing from the house” says Deyle. “All of those things are very important when installing plants and doing landscaping at home.”

It’s important to hire a landscaper who is fully insured and has both workers compensation and liability coverage.

