Michael Grimm Services Can Upgrade Your Outdoor Spaces

Landscaping has become a popular pastime during the COVID-19 pandemic, and that’s made some homeowners also start thinking about upgrading their other outdoor living spaces.

“Whether it be an outdoor kitchen, a nice patio area around a pool or just a patio area to sit and relax on instead of a deck, they are long standing and a lot less maintenance in the long run” says Matt Vidler with Michael Grimm Services.

The company can help with those, and also with planting and maintaining all the flowers, plants, shrubs and trees on your property.

To learn more, visit them at MichaelGrimmServices.com. You can also reach them at (315) 477-0124 or connect with them on Facebook.

