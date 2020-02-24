Microneedling At Rejuvn8 at Paparazzi

Microneedle Radio Frequency is one of the newest technologies available to skin rejuvenation. Rejuvn8 At Paparazzi is using this technology to help stimulate the body’s natural collagen production, which gives a more youthful appearance.

It delivers 25 needles into the skin and heat energy will go through the needles to stimulate the body’s natural collagen response.

“We can really tailor each treatment to the client to best meet their needs,” said Director of Medical Aesthetics at Rejuvn8 at Paparazzi, Ryan McCarthy. “A typical treatment takes around a half hour to 45 minutes.”

People can get this treatment done on their face, body, neck, fine lines and wrinkles to tighten the skin.

“We typically do three treatments based one month apart,” said McCarthy. “People will see the maximum benefit three months after the last treatment.”

For more information on Microneedling and other treatments visit Rejuvn8.com

Rejuvn8 at Paparazzi is located at 4971 Bear Road in Liverpool. Stop by anytime, or attend their open house on March 23rd from 6pm to 8pm.