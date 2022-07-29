(WSYR-TV) — It’s one of the worst feelings when you sense a migraine creeping up, and unfortunately, nearly 40 million Americans experience that on a regular basis. Further, anxiety and depression are prevalent in those who regularly face battles against migraines, making the situation even more of a pain.

Chair of the American Migraine Foundation Dr. Larry Newman and Former co-host of the television show “The Doctors” Judy Ho explain some of the connections found in a new study between migraines and mental health adversity.

A recent survey conducted by the American Migraine Foundation noted that thousands of patients with migraines have struggled with mental health stability in addition to their struggles with migraines. What doesn’t help is the associated stigma with both migraines and mental health, where many people who don’t experience migraines fail to realize how difficult they can be.

“The big misperception is that migraine is just a bad headache, and migraine is so much more than just a bad headache,” says Dr. Larry Newman.

A migraine typically involves a severe headache often on one side of the head accompanied by throbbing, pounding, nausea, vomiting, and light/sound sensitivity. It can last anywhere from four to 72 hours, and during that time, a person may be incapable of working or functioning normally without the necessary treatments. According to the World Health Organization, it’s one of the ten most disabling conditions on the planet.

Because migraines are so debilitating, many of the individuals who experience them feel a sense of hopelessness and dread, leading to an internal battle with anxiety and depression.

While there is currently no cure for migraines, there are many treatment options including prevention habits and acute medications to be used at the onset of the migraine attack. Some of the prevention tips include deep breathing, mindfulness strategies, grounding techniques, and managing negative thoughts.

For more information on migraines, mental health and more, visit AmericanMigraineFoundation.org.