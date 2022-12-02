(WSYR-TV) — They’ve provided the sounds of summer for sixty years. Now, the Beach Boys are bringing the sounds of the season to the Civic Center next Wednesday night. Sharing details on the event and much more is a guy who’s been there from the start: Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love.

‘Tis The Season with the Beach Boys features the Holiday Vibrations Orchestra and special guest John Stamos on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater.

Tickets are still on sale through Ticketmaster or in person at the Solvay Bank Box Office at the Oncenter. Get more information at asmsyracuse.com.