Mindful Ways To Parent in 2021

Most parents can admit that they struggle when it comes to parenting, discipline and flying off the handle; And with stress levels at an all-time high, many are in search of ways to be more mindful.

Dr. Tanya Pellettiere says mindfulness is something that anyone can strive for, but it’s also a great daily practice that parents on all levels can adopt. The goal of mindful parenting is the ability to respond thoughtfully to your child’s behavior or actions instead of just simply reacting.

Tanya shares some helpful advice and insight when dealing with and disciplining children and offers outlets that can also help.