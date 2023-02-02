(WSYR-TV) — The Make-A-Wish program grants critically ill children their biggest dreams, and now through Mirabito, you can play a little part making those wishes come true. All this month, 110 Mirabito locations here in Central New York will let you round up your bill to benefit the organization.

Diane Kupperman from Make-A-Wish Central New York and Lindsay Meehan of Mirabito’s marketing team share details.

Right now, just over 160 critically ill kids are awaiting the hope and healing of a wish. Donations made through the generosity of Mirabito customers will make wishes happen for ill kids right here in your community.

You can round up for Make-A-Wish Central New York during the entire month of February. All you have to do is shop in-store at any Central New York Mirabito location during regular store hours. Learn more at Mirabito.com or Wish.org/CNY.